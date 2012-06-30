Lytro, The Camera That Raised $50 Million Pre-Launch, Is Hunting For A New CEO

Ren Ng is the founder of Lytro.

Photo: Stanford

Ren Ng of Lytro, a camera technology company that lets you shoot first and focus later, is giving up his CEO position to become Executive Chairman.The current Executive Chairman Charles Chi will become Lytro’s interim CEO while the company conducts an external search. Chi was formerly a partner at Greylock Capital.



Ng tells AllThingsD, “The complexity of running day-to-day operations continues to grow. We are strengthening the management team to prepare ourselves for the next big phase of the company.”

Last year, Lytro announced a $50 million pre-launch round of financing. Ng and his team are creating the first-ever light field camera that makes focusing a picture an after thought. Point, shoot, upload, and click on the section of the picture you want to bring into focus.

Here are some examples of pictures taken with a Lytro. Here’s how the light field camera works.

Lytro has already begun to sell a few cameras on its site. Steve Jobs was interested in bringing Ng’s technology to the next iPhone. Jobs asked Ng to talk business a few months before he passed away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.