Everyone Is Freaking Out Over These Incredible, Adjustable Photos From The Ground-Breaking Lytro Camera

Photo: Lytro

The tech world is flipping out over the Lytro camera, which takes photos that don’t need to be focused.The photos capture all angles of a photo in focus. After the photo is taken and uploaded to a computer the user can then play with the photo and choose the focal point.



Take the image in this post. Worried you blew your chance to get an in-focus image of this woman’s suggestive pose? Don’t be! You can click on her to get her face in focus. (Click here to play with it.)

The technology in the Lytro camera is truly impressive. It captures all available light so even in low-light without a flash, the images should come out crisp.

The Lytro camera costs $400, though. In an era where point and shoot cameras are dying thanks to great smartphone cameras it’s hard to see the Lytro appealing to many people other than a niche of photographers.

Regardless, it’s a lot of fun to play with the images Lytro makes.

