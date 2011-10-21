Everyone Is Freaking Out Over These Incredible, Adjustable Photos From The Ground-Breaking Lytro Camera

Jay Yarow
Photo: Lytro

The tech world is flipping out over the Lytro camera, which takes photos that don’t need to be focused.The photos capture all angles of a photo in focus. After the photo is taken and uploaded to a computer the user can then play with the photo and choose the focal point.

Take the image in this post. Worried you blew your chance to get an in-focus image of this woman’s suggestive pose? Don’t be! You can click on her to get her face in focus. (Click here to play with it.)

The technology in the Lytro camera is truly impressive. It captures all available light so even in low-light without a flash, the images should come out crisp.

The Lytro camera costs $400, though. In an era where point and shoot cameras are dying thanks to great smartphone cameras it’s hard to see the Lytro appealing to many people other than a niche of photographers.

Regardless, it’s a lot of fun to play with the images Lytro makes.

First, a look at the cameras, then we'll bring you the photos it makes

One more for some context on the size of the camera

And now, the photos. Click on different areas of the photo to get the focus to change

It's a lot of fun to play with, right?

Click on different parts of the tree

Indoor photos usually look terrible because of lighting

Another low light photo that looks pretty good

Sorta creepy pic, right?

It would be really hard to nail the focus on this one without a Lytro

But, here's our gripe: How many photos do you need to have with all this focus stuff? Is it novelty for the sake of novelty?

For instance, on this photo, you'd NEVER focus on the ear in the foreground.

Same here, no one is getting the bike spokes for a photo.

Lytro's argument is that it's super simple to use. It's not about focus or not focus, it's about hitting one button and getting a great image

This one is a lot of fun to play with.

How does it work? A lot of lenses and technology go into it. Here's a look at the insides of the camera

For more on the Lytro ...

