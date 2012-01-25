Steve Jobs Wanted To Put Lytro's Magical Camera Tech In The Next iPhone

Photo: Lytro

Just months before Steve Jobs died, he asked Ren Ng, the CEO of hot photography startup Lytro, to come over and talk business, according to Adam Lashinsky’s new book “Inside Apple.”Ng demoed Lytro’s incredible technology for Jobs—cameras that capture a “full light field” and enable you to refocus pictures after they’ve been taken.



Jobs was impressed and asked Ng to come up with “three things [Ng] would like Lytro to do with Apple.”

And that’s the end of the story, according to Lashinsky’s book. We don’t know if any kind of partnership came of the meeting, but we do know that Lytro’s first cameras are set to debut sometime this year.

As Pocket-Lint points out, a Lytro camera built into an iPhone is very unlikely for several technical reasons, but that doesn’t mean the company’s proprietary technology won’t make it into future Apple products in some form.

On the other hand, Steve Jobs did cite “photography” (according to Walter Isaacson’s biography) as one of the three things he wanted to reinvent (the other two being television and textbooks).

