Check Out These Breathtaking 'Living Photos' Of Iceland Captured By An Adventure Photographer

Chris Burkard is an adventure photographer made famous for his photoshoots in Iceland, where he’s captured icy surf sessions, weddings, and even a Super Bowl commercial.
During his most recent trip to Iceland, Burkard used one of Lytro’s magical Illum cameras, which are known for their so-called “living pictures” that let you explore the photo by clicking on different areas to bring the tiniest details into focus.
From towering glaciers to hammocks strung up between two icebergs, Burkard’s interactive photos are both beautiful and fun to explore.
Luckily, you can experience Burkard’s living photos yourself, just remember to click around different areas to bring new details into focus.
For this photo, Burkard and his team brought a surfboard to the cold beach at Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon.
Burkard describes the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon as 'an area that feels as though it's been untouched by man for centuries.'
Here, a climbing guide makes his way up the Vatnajökull Glacier, which is the largest glacier in Europe.
This gorgeous view is of Hvannadalshnúkur, Iceland's highest peak, which reaches 6,923 feet into the sky.
(video provider='youtube' id='64-ChLv-Iw8' size='xlarge' align='center')
