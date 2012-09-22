This Tech Exec Owns A Wild Nightclub Filled With Beds And Zombies

Alex Lustberg

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

San Francisco’s Supperclub is one of the wildest venues in the Bay Area, even by San Francisco standards.The night spot is famous because instead of tables and chairs, guests eat on beds. Private parties are held in the bondage room and performance artists mingle with the guests.



Last night, it was the setting for a party hosted by tech company Lyris. Lyris is a dotcom-era email marketing company, celebrating the launch of its new marketing app, Lyris ONE, which debuted at Salesforce.com’s Dreamforce conference this week.

It’s no surprise that Lyris chose the Supperclub. The company recently hired Supperclub co-owner, Alex Lustberg, as its top marketing officer.

For the most part what happens at the Supperclub stays at the Supperclub. But Business Insider was invited to the party, so we came, camera in hand.

