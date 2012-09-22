This Tech Exec Owns A Wild Nightclub Filled With Beds And Zombies

Julie Bort
Lyris Alex LustbergAlex Lustberg

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

San Francisco’s Supperclub is one of the wildest venues in the Bay Area, even by San Francisco standards.The night spot is famous because instead of tables and chairs, guests eat on beds. Private parties are held in the bondage room and performance artists mingle with the guests.

Last night, it was the setting for a party hosted by tech company Lyris. Lyris is a dotcom-era email marketing company, celebrating the launch of its new marketing app, Lyris ONE, which debuted at Salesforce.com’s Dreamforce conference this week.

It’s no surprise that Lyris chose the Supperclub. The company recently hired Supperclub co-owner, Alex Lustberg, as its top marketing officer.

For the most part what happens at the Supperclub stays at the Supperclub. But Business Insider was invited to the party, so we came, camera in hand.

Enter the black room, which represents destruction. The sparkly man was a wax statue, but the woman in front is general manager Dana Marinelli, formerly of the BooM BooM RooM.

Co-owner and music director Michael Anthony was also on hand for the party.

Next, enter the red room, which is mostly a giant, round bar. The first order of business at the Supperclub is to get a drink.

The red room was purposely designed to push people together. Hello neighbour!

Performance artists roamed the place, including several forms of zombies like this zombie bride.

The main dining room is ringed with beds.

Yes, that's real grass trucked in for this party. It will be donated to a local school.

These beds are big, wide and comfy.

All the beds line up, one after another. When it gets crowded, these get very cozy.

As the party heats up, people sprawl on the beds. Some folks are getting a massage.

Look up and see an acrobat's hoop and ...

... a trapeze. The performance art will be everywhere ...

... even above head.

The wait staff are dressed in costume. The green represents Lyris's corporate colour.

Sneak off to the back and you'll find a surprise. The bondage room. This is usually reserved for private parties, but tonight it hosts the Lyris schwag.

