NASA Scientists Say You Absolutely Have To Look At The Stars Tomorrow

If you have to choose one night in April to check out the night sky, it should be tomorrow, according to NASA scientists.



That’s because conditions will be ideal for watching the annual Lyrid meteor shower.

The Washington Post’s Steve Tracton explains what makes this year’s shower so special:

What makes this weekend especially exciting… is that it coincides with a new moon – unlike all the major meteor showers in late 2011, which were virtually drowned out by bright moonlight.

Watch the video below for more details:



