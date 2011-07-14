Lyoto Machida Vs. Rashad Evans Rematch Off

Another UFC main event has bitten the dust! Phil Davis is injured and the fight against Rashad Evans is off. Even worse, Philadelphia fans were teased with a bigger UFC 133 fight, which looks to have fallen through amidst conflicting reports.



The news comes less than a month before a show that has already had two changes in the main-event. The first main-event, Rashad Evans vs. Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title was canceled due to an injury to Bones. Now with Bones’ replacement Phil Davis on injured reserve, Evans is now ready to go without a foe.

Yahoo MMA reporter Kevin Iole tweeted that the fight is official as per Dana White on Wednesday afternoon.

