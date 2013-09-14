This Is What Lyons, Colorado, Looked Like Right Before The National Guard Evacuated The Whole Town

A huge multi-day rainstorm has caused such massive flooding in Colorado that the entire town of Lyons is being evacuated by the National Guard right now.

It’s a small town, just north of Boulder, that sits on a major highway.

But that highway has turned into a raging river and the back roads are equally washed out. They couldn’t leave. Yesterday, residents there were without water and sewer and today, the electricity went down.

These two pictures say it all.

This is what the what Highway 66 usually looks like:

This is what it looked like yesterday, from a friend’s house, before the evacuations began today. (Yes, that’s a road, not a river):

