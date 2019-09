French Soccer Player Scores Amazing No-Look Goal Against Real Madrid

Lyon player ClĂ©ment Grenier scored the best goal of the summer exhibition circuit in his team’s friendly against Real Madrid yesterday.



He was about 10 yards from goal when he hit a cross first time as his body was spinning away from goal. It ended up in the back of the net.

Wild no-looker. In the last replay you can see how he turns away from the ball as he volleys it in:

http://youtu.be/2Bj8jLKW484

