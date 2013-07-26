French Soccer Player Scores Amazing No-Look Goal Against Real Madrid

Lyon player Clément Grenier scored the best goal of the summer exhibition circuit in his team’s friendly against Real Madrid yesterday.



He was about 10 yards from goal when he hit a cross first time as his body was spinning away from goal. It ended up in the back of the net.

Wild no-looker. In the last replay you can see how he turns away from the ball as he volleys it in:

http://youtu.be/2Bj8jLKW484

