These Delicious Skewers Were Cooked Automatically On A Smart Grill

When you’re hosting an outdoor dinner party, nothing’s worse than charred hot dogs, way-too-pink steak, or hockey-puck hamburgers.
Lynx, with its just-revealed SmartGrill, wants to make sure that cooking malfunctions never spoil a meal again.
Basically, the grill automatically adjusts its temperature and timing for specific meals. For example, you could tell SmartGrill that you wanted to make hamburgers, and all you’d have to do is slap on the meat and it would adjust its own temperature and tell you exactly when to flip and remove. You interact with it with your voice or via an app.
We got to test out the grill today at CES, though the grill that I tried out is a prototype, and the final product won’t be ready for consumers until next year.
When it is released, the SmartGrill, which Lynx has been developing for three years, will cost somewhere around $US7,000.
You interact with the grill by speaking to it. For example, to get the grill started, you would say 'Smart grill, preheat.'
The grill comes with 50 recipes built in, but you can also upload your own recipes into a database, as well as access the recipes of other users. (I picked the beef.)
The grill will tell you when it's fully preheated, but you can also get a text message, in case you were hosting a get together and want to socialize away from the grill.
In addition, the grill has a companion app, which is a real-time updater of what's going on with it. (For example, you can check how the temp of each burner.)
The grill then preps, to get the temp to the optimal level for the specific dish, so by the time you throw your food on, you get a great sizzling sound.
'Would you like skewers prepared the same as last time?' the grill asks. It has a 'learning module' that remembers how it cooked a particular food item before. So, if you thought the skewers were a little overcooked last time, you could adjust it by saying 'subtract one minute.'
The grill then tells you which burner to place your food on, and how long it will be cooking each side for. Again, you can walk away during this time.
On a traditional grill, if you turned these front knobs they would control a mechanical valve right behind them that opens or closes to control the heat. On the smart grill, these nobs are connected by wire into a set of valves at the rear and at the bottom.
Jutting from the right side is the temperature probe that gives feedback to the machine about how hot the grill is, so that it can maintain the correct, constant temperature throughout the cooking cycle but adjusting those valves manually.
Each of the four burners can be controlled at different temperatures, so you could be grilling four different kinds of thing at once.
