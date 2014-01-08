These Delicious Skewers Were Cooked Automatically On A Smart Grill

When you’re hosting an outdoor dinner party, nothing’s worse than charred hot dogs, way-too-pink steak, or hockey-puck hamburgers.

Lynx, with its just-revealed SmartGrill, wants to make sure that cooking malfunctions never spoil a meal again.

Basically, the grill automatically adjusts its temperature and timing for specific meals. For example, you could tell SmartGrill that you wanted to make hamburgers, and all you’d have to do is slap on the meat and it would adjust its own temperature and tell you exactly when to flip and remove. You interact with it with your voice or via an app.

We got to test out the grill today at CES, though the grill that I tried out is a prototype, and the final product won’t be ready for consumers until next year.

When it is released, the SmartGrill, which Lynx has been developing for three years, will cost somewhere around $US7,000.

