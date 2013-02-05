Meet America's Youngest Female Billionaire, An Heiress To The In-N-Out Burger Fortune

Lynsi Torres (formerly Martinez), America’s youngest female billionaire

Lynsi Torres, the 30-year-old owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, is one of the youngest female billionaires on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.How did that happen?



She inherited the fast food chain after a series of deaths in the family, Seth Lubove at Bloomberg News reported.

In-N-Out was founded by her grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder. Harry died in 1976 and one of his sons, Rich, took over. Rich died in a plane crash when he was 41, and Torres’ father, Harry Guy Snyder, took over in 1993. Guy died in 1999 of a prescription drug overdose at the age of 49. Esther, Torres’ grandmother, controlled In-N-Out until 2006, when she died at 86.

That left Torres as the only heir to In-N-Out. She currently has half ownership through a trust, but will get the entire company upon turning 35.

Torres doesn’t have a college degree and is on her third marriage. Oh, and as Gawker’s Hamilton Nolan noted, she’s also a competitive drag racer.

She’s pretty mysterious, too. Apparently, even people in the restaurant industry don’t know much about her.

“I have no clue about her,” restaurant consultant Janet Lowder told Bloomberg. “I was even surprised there was a granddaughter.”

We do know that she owns a $17.4 million, 16,600-square-foot mansion in Bradbury, California. It has seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a whole bunch of amenities.

