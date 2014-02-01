Mysterious In-N-Out Heiress Reveals She Was Almost Kidnapped Twice

As heiress to the In-N-Out burger chain, Lynsi Snyder is the youngest female billionaire in America.

But the 30-year-old recently revealed the dark side of her family’s power and fortune.

In an interview with Orange Coast magazine, Snyder says she was nearly kidnapped twice.

The first kidnapping attempt happened when she was 17 and still in high school. The second time, she was 24 and working as a manager at In-N-Out.

“”I ran across the highway,” she told the magazine, adding that she knew her would-be-kidnappers were suspicious because “they had a van with boarded-up windows.”

The candid interview is one of the heiress’ first.

“I like to fly under the radar,” she told the magazine. Snyder is currently in the process of divorcing her third husband, and has an undisclosed number of children.

She also tells the magazine about her Christian faith and vision for In-N-Out.

In-N-Out is worth an estimated $US1.1 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.