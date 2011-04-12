Lynne Tilton: "I Believe There Will Very Well Be Violence In The Streets In America"

Private equity maven Lynn Tilton warned NYMag that if the U.S. doesn’t create more jobs, there will be violent upheaval.



“The truth is, I believe that there will very well be violence in the streets in America.”

“It’s my great fear. And I think the only thing we can do to stop it is by creating employment. Social unrest comes from people who can’t take care of themselves. If we become a populace of the permanently unemployed, and Wall Street keeps going up, and multinational corporations keep making money, but Americans are unable to work and take care of their families, there is going to be social unrest.”

“I believe I have been chosen for this moment, where I can make a difference.”

But “not once” has President Obama asked to hear her thoughts, she told the magazine, which recently profiled her.

The President is listening however. Tilton belives Obama lifted excerpts from her articles.

“I mean actually lifting pieces.”

“Literally, I can give you paragraphs. I got like 20 e-mails after his speech, when he was like, ‘We need to be innovators and the makers of things.’ “

One woman who has seen her talk offers a catty explanation:

“You know, nobody likes seeing too much boob.”

