Brooklyn Couple Who Hosted Self-Help Radio Show Commit Double Suicide

Source: WhyNotNow

A Brooklyn couple who hosted a monthly “self-help” show on public radio killed themselves in their Park Slope apartment, The New York Daily News reports.



Lynne Rose, 46, and John Littig, 48, reportedly committed suicide by placing plastic bags over their heads and inhaling helium.

They hosted a monthly radio show called “The Pursuit of Happiness” on WBAI that focused on “personal development and growth.” WBAI describes them as speakers and “life coaches.”

They had a life-coaching company together called “Why Not Now,” which held self-help workshops. Lynne Rosen had her own website with this quote from Norman Vincent Peale: “It’s always too early to quit.”

Neighbours recently began noticing a smell coming from their apartment, which was in an upscale neighbourhood where they’d lived for 20 years. The super finally kicked the door in after they saw blood coming in through the floor, The Daily News reported.

“I knew them for many years,” an 87-year-old neighbour told The Daily News. “They were always respectable.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.