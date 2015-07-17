Lynn Tilton says she regrets her infamous Christmas Card

AP Images Private equity investor Lynn Tilton admitted in a Bloomberg interview that she regrets the Christmas card for which she became infamous in the late 1990s.

Lynn Tilton says she regrets the now-famous Christmas card she sent to colleagues in the late 1990s when she worked for a firm called Amroc Investments.

She discussed it as part of a Bloomberg Businessweek interview Tilton did as she is battling Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she defrauded her investors.

First, the backstory.

Before she became the founder and CEO of private equity firm Patriarch Partners, Tilton sent a racy card out to a limited number of clients of Amroc Investments on whose accounts she worked.

Tilton has repeatedly said that in the 90s, some of her clients would regularly ask her what colour underwear she had on during phone calls.

Instead of being upset by sexist banter on the phone, Tilton decided to take a provocative measure. Tilton sent out a Christmas card of her in underwear, complete with a whip and knee-high boots.

But now Tilton says she regrets the decision and that she had someone in her corner trying to talk her out of it: her mother.

“My mother told me I would regret it,” she says in the Bloomberg profile. “And I hate it when my mother is right.”

For posterity, here’s a shot of the infamous card.

Lynn Tilton’s infamous Christmas card — which she now says she regrets.

NOW WATCH: Tom Hardy makes a crazy transformation playing identical twins in this new gangster movie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.