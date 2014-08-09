Lynn Tilton Is Getting A Huge Tennis Award That Comes With A Personalised Rolex

Private equity queen Lynn Tilton, who runs Patriarch Partners, will be receiving a huge tennis award next month.

Tilton, an alumna of Yale and former women’s varsity tennis player, will be awarded with the highest honour bestowed by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association — the 2014 ITA Achievement Award.

“Thrilled [and] grateful to receive this honour,” Tilton Tweeted. “[Yale tennis] was a defining time in my life [and] foundation for success.”

According to the ITA, the award “pays tribute each year to past participants in the world of varsity tennis who have achieved excellence in their cho­sen careers. The spirit of the award honours both professional success and contributions to society, made either as a direct result of a career, or through humanitarian efforts.”

Tilton will be honored at a ceremony on September 5th at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York.

She will also be presented with “a distinctive, personally engraved, Rolex timepiece.” (Let’s hope it has some diamonds so she’ll wear it. She already owns a MASSIVE bejeweled timepiece by Jacob the Jeweler that fits her “dust to diamonds” persona.)

During high school, Tilton was a nationally-ranked tennis player. According to a profile in New York Magazine, she would practice every day after school until it got dark. She went on to play varsity tennis for three years at Yale.

After college, she began her career on Wall Street. She worked at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch before launching her own firm, Patriarch Partners.

