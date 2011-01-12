How Private Equity Goddess Lynn Tilton Would Fix The Economy

At first you might want to listen to Lynn Tilton’s ideas about boosting U.S. manufacturing just because she’s wearing 5-inch stiletto heels, a tight bodysuit, and her long blond hair is grazing a 8-carat diamond necklace.



Or because she just fired off a comeback like this, from the WSJ’s profile of her:

[When] asked if she was like other private-equity chiefs that “strip and flip” their companies[, she said,]

“You must be mistaken.”

“It’s only men that I strip and flip. My companies I hold long and close to my heart.”

But give her a minute. She’s got some pretty great ideas about how to fix the U.S. economy, and they start with manufacturing, which she calls the foundation of every great empire.

