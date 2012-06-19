Private Equity Goddess Lynn Tilton Is Seeking An Executive Assistant

For all you job seekers out there, Wall Street’s wild woman Lynn Tilton, the founder of private equity firm Patriarch Partners, is seeking an executive assistant, Dealbreaker reports.



In the job posting, however, there’s no mention of Jell-O shots or Christmas card photo shoots in red lace lingerie, so maybe it will be kind of tame.

Check it out below.

Overview:

Want to learn the private equity business from one of the most successful female business owners in the country? If so, Patriarch Partners may be just the ticket. Yale and Columbia Business School Graduate, Lynn Tilton owns the largest woman-owned business in the country and is seeking an Executive Assistant to work by her side as she endeavours to save American jobs by rescuing and turning around iconic American companies. Her current portfolio consists of 75 companies representing more than $8 billion of revenues including MD Helicopters, Rand McNally, Dura Automotive, Spiegel catalogues and Stila Cosmetics.

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the following:

Manage Ms. Tilton’s business and personal life in the manner of a Congressional/Senatorial Chief of Staff

Liaise with the portfolio company executives

Manage Ms. Tilton’s travel and be available to travel at a moment’s notice

Provide briefs on all meetings and handle follow-up from high level meetings

Work closely with finance, credit, human resources and communications departments to make certain Ms. Tilton is knowledgeable at all times about the state of business at the holding company level

Meet and greet all clients, guests and visitors in a warm & friendly manner

Travel with Ms. Tilton and top executives making certain all meetings and activities run smoothly, efficiently and effectively

Have working knowledge of all companies in Patriarch’s portfolio

Be able to manage real estate properties owned by Ms. Tilton

Provide back-up support to the Executive Assistant when necessary; run personal errands, personal shopping, and coordinate/interact with household staff and vendors

Manage daily health and well being of Ms. Tilton

Maintain discretion with confidential information and documents at all times

Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree from top 10 college

Have a hands on, no job too big, no job too small sensibility

Intelligent, warm and friendly personality with a positive attitude and etiquette

Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal skills

High energy personality and healthy lifestyle belief system

Extremely organised and proactive with impeccable attention to detail

Professional appearance, polished and thick skinned

Ability to stay calm under pressure

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic and collaborative environment, flexible and adaptable to change

Strong work ethic, self-directed with ability to multi-task and communicate effectively with individuals at all levels of the organisation

Forward thinking always anticipating the needs and desires of Ms. Tilton

A sense of humour

Consummate computer skills: Outlook, Word, Excel, etc.

A “do whatever it takes” mentality

