Teacher Getting Death Threats After Allegedly Telling Student To Take Off Her Mitt Romney Shirt

A Philadelphia teacher has been bombarded with racist death threats after allegedly telling a student that wearing a Romney t-shirt is like “wearing a KKK shirt.”Sophomore Samantha Pawlucy claims geometry teacher Lynette Gaymon told her she would have to change out of her pink Mitt Romney/Paul Ryan t-shirt or leave class, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported at the time.



“She told me to take off my shirt and said that she has another one if I need one,” Pawlucy told the TV station. “And then the teacher asked me… ‘are your parents Republican?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ She said that’s like her wearing a KKK shirt.”

And now Gaymon is feeling an avalanche of backlash, with death threats streaming in since Friday evening, according to Philly.com.

“Watch your back, (racist slur). I’mma blow your (profanity) brains out,” one of her callers said.

