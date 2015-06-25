Lynas can't work out why its shares are sliding

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Lynas Corporation’s shares jumped after the rare earths miner told the market it doesn’t know why it’s been sold down this week.

“Lynas is not aware of any information concerning the company that has not been announced which could explain the recent trading in its securities,” it said.

The company says performance in all areas continues to improve and “based on recent performance the business currently expects to continue to deliver positive free cash flow”.

Its shares are up more than 12% today to $0.037. But that’s lower than last week’s high of $0.041.

