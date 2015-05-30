Mum of Silk Road kingpin revealed the most frustrating thing about the trial

Mary Altaffer/AP Lyn, center, and Kirk Ulbricht, fourth from left, parents of Ross William Ulbricht, speak to reporters outside Manhattan Federal court, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, in New York.

A 31-year-old former Eagle Scout got life in prison Friday for running the world’s biggest illegal marketplace, and his parents have stood by his side during the entire trial.

Ross Ulbricht was convicted In February of all seven counts he was charged with including trafficking drugs on the internet, narcotics-trafficking conspiracy, running a continuing criminal enterprise, computer-hacking conspiracy, and money-laundering conspiracy.

Following the life sentence without parole, his mother, Lyn, was “shocked, upset, distraught,” Bloomberg Businessweek’s Bob Van Voris tweeted along with a picture of Ulbricht’s stricken mother.

Ross Ulbricht’s mum, Lyn Ulbricht. “Shocked, upset, distraught” by life sentence received by son. pic.twitter.com/YZIA7GupXE

— Bob Van Voris (@BobVanVoris) May 29, 2015

Ulbricht’s parents spoke out just a day before his conviction in February about their frustration with trial of their son, who was accused of running the online drug emporium Silk Road under the pseudonym Dread Pirate Roberts (a reference to the cult movie “The Princess Bride”).

Lyn Ulbricht, spoke to CNN Money, maintaining her son’s innocence. “The most frustrating thing is that evidence that is favourable to Ross is being suppressed,” she told CNN. “This came out in the cross examination for the first witness.”

The evidence Lyn referred to emerged during defence attorney Joshua Dratel’s cross-examination of federal agent Jared Der-Yeghiayan. That agent investigated Silk Road for two years and admitted at the end of the trial’s first week that, Mark Karpeles, founder of the now-defunct Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, was the DHS’ main suspect only a month and a half before Ulbricht’s arrest.

Der-Yeghiayan confirmed that at one point he sought a warrant to search Karpeles’ gmail account based on “probable cause” that the Mt. Gox owner had secretly administered the Silk Road in a bid to boost the price of bitcoin, Wired reported. In an affidavit, Der-Yeghiayan also mentioned an interview conducted between Forbes’ Andy Greenberg and Dread Pirate Roberts in 2013 “that sounded very much like Karpeles.”

The defence suffered a major blow when, the following week, Judge Katherine Forrest dismissed this part of the Der-Yeghiayan’s testimony as “hearsay” andinstructed the jury to disregard any mention Der-Yeghiayan had made of Mark Karpeles during the cross-examination.

“He never came across Ross’ name but did … pinpoint another name which he said was Mark Karpeles,” Lyn continued, in the CNN Money interview. “He was closing in on Karpeles when another DHS agency [inadvertently] tipped off Karpeles.”

The stricken testimony incriminating Karpeles was not the only part of the trial Ulbricht’s family and supporters found frustrating.

“We believe there were significant errors at trial, including the limiting of defence cross-examination, the preclusion of defence experts, and the exclusion of certain defence evidence in the form of documents and other exhibits,” Ulbricht’s lawyer, defence attorney Joshua Dratel, said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

Ulbricht’s supporters have alleged that the case could have a huge impact on internet freedom, as it is one of the first times an individual has been charged for building a website.

Ulbricht was arrested by the FBI at a public library in San Francisco in October 2013. After many delays, his trial began in Manhattan on January 13.

