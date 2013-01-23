The First Arab Supercar Costs $3.4 Million And Has Diamond-Encrusted LEDs

Photo: W Motors

Next week, W Motors, based in Beirut, will reveal the Arab world’s first homegrown supercar: The outrageous LykanHypersport 2013.The oddly-named vehicle will make its debut at the Qatar Motor Show, starting January 29.



On top of impressive power figures — 750 brake horsepower, good enough to go from 0 to 62 mph in a blazing 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 242 mph — it is loaded with luxuries.

The LykanHypersport’s LED lights are diamond-encrusted. The leather interior features gold stitching. The display system used 3D holograms.

For those willing to spend the $3.4 million to purchase one, the Lykan also comes with a 24-hour concierge service, and a Special Edition Cyrus Klepcys Watch, worth more than $200,000.

The LykanHypersport will be fully revealed at the Qatar Motor Show. It will certainly be expensive and luxurious. But whether it can really compete with established supercar makers remains to be seen.

It will take something great to move wealthy Arab drivers with millions to spend on cars away from classic greats, like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Koenigsegg, and Bugatti.

But even for potential owners with the cash, the new supercar will be hard to get: Only seven will be produced. Deliveries are scheduled for September.

