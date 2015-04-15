What you REALLY sound like when you lie to your boss about going on a job interview

If you normally wear jeans and a polo to work, and then one day show up in a suit and tie, your boss might have questions.

Nervous they will realise you’re going on a job interview, you panic and come up with a “clever” lie. But guess what: It sounds completely ridiculous to your manager.

Fast Company Studios recently created a hilarious video starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors that reveals how your crazy lies really sound when you sneak out of the office for a job interview.

Here’s the video:

