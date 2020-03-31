Are you a driver for Lyft, Uber, Doordash, or Grubhub working during the coronavirus outbreak? Business Insider wants to hear from you.

AP/Gene J. Puskar

Business Insider is seeking input from drivers and delivery workers to assist with our reporting.

If you’re a contractor for Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates, or another delivery or rideshare service, we want to hear about your experience working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Are you a rideshare or delivery worker? Take our survey here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re contractor working for a rideshare or delivery service amid the coronavirus outbreak, Business Insider wants to hear from you.

We’re seeking input from delivery workers and rideshare drivers working in order to get a better sense of the financial and personal impacts of coronavirus. We hope this input will help inform our coverage of companies like Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates amid the outbreak, and potential trade-offs faced by workers.

Click here to take our survey. If you’d rather submit tips directly to a reporter, contact Aaron Holmes at [email protected] or 706-347-1880. DMs open on Twitter at @aaronpholmes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.