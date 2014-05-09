Lyft Will Now Pick You Up In A Pimped-Out SUV, And It's Cheaper Than Uber

Lyft just partnered with West Coast Customs, the car shop that used to pimp out rides for MTV’s “Pimp My Ride” show, for its new “Lyft Plus” premium service.

Even though Lyft Plus rides will cost about twice the price of its regular rides, Lyft says that it will still be cheaper than Uber — it will cost 20% less than Uber Black and 40% less than Uber SUV.

The cars are seriously tricked out. Every Lyft Plus car features a custom grille with a fancy steel mustache, an illuminated entrance with custom under-car LED lights to prove that you’re a boss, and access to Spotify Premium.

“Founder Ryan Friedlinghaus and his team of custom car experts have worked with our brand team to design specialty Ford Explorers exclusively for Lyft Plus, with custom finishing touches,” Lyft says.

Since opening up the waitlist last week, Lyft says thousands of community members have requested invites to be Lyft Plus drivers. In order to be a driver, you’ll have to buy the car, which will already have the extra amenities and detailing.

For now, Lyft Plus is only available in San Francisco.

Last month, Lyft raised a hefty $US250 million round backed by Alibaba with the intention of expanding into additional markets. Lyft has raised $US333 million in funding to date. Shortly after last month’s funding round, Lyft launched in 24 cities within 24 hours.

In honour of Throwback Thursday, here’s a classic “Pimp My Ride” episode.



Get More: Pimp My Ride (Season 5), Full Episodes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.