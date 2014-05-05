Here's How Lyft Poked Fun At Apple In Its Latest Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Lyft made a funny video that jokingly talks about improving the pink mustaches that sit on the front of the ride-sharing service’s cars. It pokes fun at Apple by having a senior designer standing in front of a white background saying things like “to make it even more intuitive and elegant, we had to completely change the way we thought about cars and mustaches.”

Goodby Silverstein & Partners partner executive creative director Christian Haas is leaving the agency.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Albert Fried analyst Rich Tullo reported that the chance of Publicis and Omnicom completing their big $US35 billion dollar merger is now at 40%. The two sides have been squabbling over who should be CFO of the combined company and have struggled to gain tax residency in the U.K. Still, there is a $US500 million breakup fee the two sides would have to pay if the deal falls through for any reason besides regulatory hurdles.

Mutt Industries made an ad for the MLB 14: The Show PlayStation game starring Eastbound and Down actor Danny McBride.

Adweek looks at how brands are using Snapchat video to communicate with their audiences.

Shane Smith announced that Vice Media’s TV show on HBO has been renewed for a third season at the publisher’s NewFront presentation Friday. He also said the company is close to signing a film production deal with a major studio.

Digiday spoke with social media luminaries like Deep Focus’ Ian Schafer and Vaynermedia’s Gary Vaynerchuk about how the end of organic reach on Facebook is forcing social media agencies to mature. Some say the organic reach cutoff is forcing social agencies to produce better creative.

Starbucks and 72andSunny made an ad with a voiceover from Oprah advertising a free cup of Oprah Chai Tea for mothers on Mother’s Day.

