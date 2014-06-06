Lyft Is Hooking Up Its Drivers With A Bunch Of Discounts

Lyft Lyft drivers in a huddle

Lyft just partnered with fellow startup AnyPerk to offer its drivers discounts on everything from AT&T cell phone plans to movie tickets.

AnyPerk helps put startups on par with Google and Facebook when it comes to perks.

For $US5 per employee per month, startups can offer employees discounted items like movie tickets, gym memberships, cell phone plans, gift cards, and more.

This comes at a time when Lyft and Uber are going head-to-head in trying to attract drivers to their respective platforms.

Last month, Uber drove around a mobile billboard in San Francisco with the message “Shave The ‘Stache.” In response, Lyft parked a truck with a sign that read, “Be More Than A Number,” outside Uber’s office in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Uber is raising a massive round of funding because it’s scared of Lyft.

