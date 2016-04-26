Ride-sharing service Lyft has launched its first TV ad, AdAge reports.
The 60-second spot, created by ad agency Made Movement, depicts a traffic jam so heinous it turns into a pileup.
A cast of assorted drivers assemble outside their cars. There’s a clown, a cowboy, a zebra, a woman in her gym gear, and a cop giving an inebriated man a DUI check, amongst others.
One female driver has enough of waiting around, climbs over the cars, and uses her phone to hail a Lyft. They drive off together on a remarkably empty side street.
“Riding is the new driving” is the ad’s tagline.
The TV ad will be accompanied by a huge national outdoor advertising campaign, with artwork illustrated by Israeli artist Noma Bar:
