Ride-sharing service Lyft has launched its first TV ad, AdAge reports.

The 60-second spot, created by ad agency Made Movement, depicts a traffic jam so heinous it turns into a pileup.

A cast of assorted drivers assemble outside their cars. There’s a clown, a cowboy, a zebra, a woman in her gym gear, and a cop giving an inebriated man a DUI check, amongst others.

One female driver has enough of waiting around, climbs over the cars, and uses her phone to hail a Lyft. They drive off together on a remarkably empty side street.

“Riding is the new driving” is the ad’s tagline.

The TV ad will be accompanied by a huge national outdoor advertising campaign, with artwork illustrated by Israeli artist Noma Bar:

