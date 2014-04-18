Ride-Sharing Startup Lyft's New Initiative Is Proof That Not All Tech Companies Are Evil

Lyft A Lyft driver gives a senior a ride to a medical appointment.

Ride-sharing startup Lyft just announced a new campaign called “Lyft for Good” that should make a lot of “normals” in Silicon Valley happy.

The idea behind Lyft for Good is to give back to communities nationwide by doing things like delivering food to those who need it.

There has lately been a lot of anger toward the tech industry in the San Francisco Bay Area. The tension revolves around the argument that the tech elite are driving up the cost of housing, and destroying the area’s quality of life.

Over the last couple of months protestors have singled out Google employees at their homes. Earlier this month, protestors from Eviction Free SF blocked a Google shuttle bus in the Mission district in San Francisco.

But at least a handful of tech companies are making a point to give back to the community. Though, Lyft’s new initiative is not a direct response to the protests that have ensued in San Francisco.

“Lyft for Good was born out of the things we’ve seen Lyft drivers doing on their own since the earliest days of Lyft, not just in San Francisco but in communities across the country (for instance, the driver who invited a passenger to Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas or the group of drivers who came together to deliver blankets and food to the homeless in Nashville),” a Lyft spokesperson told Business Insider via email. “Since day one, community members cross having been crossing the barrier on the Lyft platform from providing rides to doing good, and we wanted to support those efforts by creating a channel through, which even more drivers and passengers can give back in the future.”

By the end of 2014, Lyft aims to power at least 100 Lyft for Good community initiatives. Already in San Francisco, Lyft has partnered with the Little Brothers organisation to support elderly community members by having its drivers take them to medical appointments and socialize with them.

Next week, drivers in San Francisco will help Meals on Wheels deliver disaster preparedness kits to low-income seniors.

Earlier this month, Lyft raised a hefty $US250 million round backed by Alibaba. The plan is to expand into additional markets. Lyft has raised $US333 million in funding to date. Lyft is currently live in 25 cities, including San Francisco, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Boston.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.