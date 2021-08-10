Lyft driver arrested after police say he assaulted a country singer in Nashville and left her in a ditch

A Nashville Lyft driver was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a country music musician in June.

Police say Albert Boakye is accused of assaulting Clare Dunn in the early morning hours of June 26.

The driver reportedly dragged her out of his vehicle by her shirt, grabbed her by her neck, and threw her into a ditch.

The Nashville Metro Police Department on Tuesday arrested a Lyft driver accused of assaulting country music singer Clare Dunn when she was a passenger in his vehicle in June.

Police on Monday issued an alert for 46-year-old Albert Boakye, who was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor assault, a spokesperson for the Nashville Metro Police Department confirmed to Insider.

Dunn provided a photo of Boakye from the Lyft app and police were able to identify him as the suspect, the spokesperson said. Boakye is free on a $1,000 bond.

An arrest warrant cited by the outlet said Boakye is accused of picking up Dunn in the early morning hours of June 26 in Nashville, local outlet WKRN reported. When Dunn alerted Boakye that he had missed a turn to her home, he grew angry, pulled over on the side of a highway, and dragged Dunn out of the vehicle by her shirt.

Police said Boakye then grabbed Dunn by her neck and threw her into a ditch before driving away. Dunn suffered bruises and cuts, according to the report.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft,” a company spokesperson told Insider. “The behavior described is appalling, and we permanently removed the driver from the Lyft platform as soon as we learned of this incident. We’ve been in touch with Ms. Dunn to offer our support and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”