This Is What Happens When Conan And Ice Cube Book A Lyft Car

Lyft is a car-sharing startup that lets strangers give each other rides.

It’s less fancy than Uber and more fun than a real taxi, especially if you unexpectedly share a ride with some famous people.

Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, and Conan O’Brien use Lyft and hop in some dude’s car, bugging it with little cameras. The results are hilarious.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

