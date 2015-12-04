Lyft's global alliance to stop Uber's world domination is growing

Uber’s main US competitor, Lyft, has managed to expand internationally without leaving its San Francisco headquarters, thanks to a new partnership between four major ride-hailing companies.

The company plans to announce today that Singapore’s GrabTaxi and India’s Ola are joining a partnership with the ride-hailing companies Lyft and Didi Kuaidi, creating a global alliance between the startups.

Lyft users visiting China, India, or Singapore can open up the Lyft app and hail a ride from one of their partners, instead of having to download a new app in a foreign language each time they visit.

