Lyft's global alliance to stop Uber's world domination is growing

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesLyft CEO and co-founder Logan Green.
Uber’s main US competitor, Lyft, has managed to expand internationally without leaving its San Francisco headquarters, thanks to a new partnership between four major ride-hailing companies.
The company plans to announce today that Singapore’s GrabTaxi and India’s Ola are joining a partnership with the ride-hailing companies Lyft and Didi Kuaidi, creating a global alliance between the startups.
Lyft users visiting China, India, or Singapore can open up the Lyft app and hail a ride from one of their partners, instead of having to download a new app in a foreign language each time they visit.
