This restaurant chain started by 2 Mcdonald's veterans is leading a fast food revolution

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider How can something so delicious be so good for you?

A restaurant chain called LYFE Kitchen is creating a stir in the restaurant industry.

Mike Roberts, former global president of McDonald’s, and Mike Donahue, former chief of global communications, teamed up with organic food entrepreneur Stephen Sidwell three years ago to launch the healthy chain.

The restaurant, which serves chef-inspired meals designed with affordability and nutrition in mind, began in California and now has 17 locations nationwide with plans for expansion. IEvery item clocks in at under 600 calories.

Appetizing gluten-free items are available, and even the organic produce is sourced locally when possible.

I headed to the new New York City location to see this future of “fresh casual” for myself.

The store is located on West 55th St. between 8th Ave and Broadway - it boasts a sleek, modern, and simple design. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider A colourful sign at the door advertises the restaurant's cocktails with a healthy twist. Definitely tempting, but noon is a little early for a cucumber cilantro margarita for me. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The menu is everywhere you look - on screen, above the counter, and on paper. The choices aren't massively extensive, but there's certainly enough to please even the most discerning of appetites. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider I chose to dine in, and was given a table locator so the servers could find my seat. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The decor is relaxed, and there's plenty of comfortable seating in the upstairs dining area. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Health and food related quotes line the walls. I wonder what Virginia Woolf would order? Hollis Johnson/Business Insider And for those whose phone batteries are forever approaching 20%, there are outlets at every single table. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider After a wait of merely 6 minutes, my food arrived: a grilled chicken and avocado sandwich, garlic parmesan sweet potato fries, and a ginger pomegranate lemonade. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider LYFE Kitchen has an overwhelming variety of fresh-squeezed juices and infused drinks to try. The lemonade was especially gingery and tasted fresh. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The sandwiches are all priced just below $10, which is a little expensive for an everyday meal. But the quality of the ingredients made it worth the money, and it's a good-sized sandwich. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The real star of the show is the side of garlic parmesan sweet potato fries served with a chipotle aioli sauce. Drizzled with parmesan shreds and chives, the mild sweetness of the potatoes paired perfectly with the spicy, tangy aioli. I've never felt healthier eating french fries in my life. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The chicken was deliciously juicy - and actually grilled. Generous avocado chunks, herb mayo, and roasted tomato filled out the sandwich between a nutty oatmeal bun. How can something so healthy - only 569 calories - be so good? Hollis Johnson/Business Insider With an ambitious, delicious menu and fast, friendly service, I'm sure to come back. If LYFE Kitchen is the future of fast casual dining, then the future is in good, healthy hands. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

