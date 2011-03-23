Libyan Spider CEO: We're OK, Some Servers Not So Much

Dear richard,

With recent events of unrest in Libya, many of our clients and also our partners have reached out to us concerned for our well being and safety. We would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all those who have reached out to us and truly appreciate whole-heartedly for their attention and compassion.

We realise and understand the concerns that .ly domain owners might have regarding the future of .ly and whether they are in any danger of malfunctioning. We, at Libyan Spider, felt it was necessary to release a statement to answer and put at ease the worries that you may have regarding your .ly domains.

Read more by clicking or copy paste the link http://ls.ly/fnfkdd

Update – 16/03/2011

this is to let you know that you can now check the whois using the following link: http://whois.nic.ly/

To answer common questions asked by our existing clients during this time.

I am not able to update my DNS

– You can check your WhoIs through http://whois.nic.ly and create a ticket using your account with the changes you require (old DNS and new DNS) and we will make the necessary changes for you.

I am a new client, All domains that I am checking show up as unavailable.

– The WhoIs server that our system is using is hosted locally and our server is hosted abroad. The two are unable to communicate currently and so we have to do the registrations manually. To register your domain, you must fill out the following form found on this link: https://libyanspider.com/m/register.php to create your account.

– After you created your account, you can then submit a ticket requesting to place an order for you. Your ticket should include the domain name you are interested in and the DNS you want to use.

– After we have received your ticket, we will place the order and send you the invoice where you can complete the payment. After we have received confirmation of payment, we will register the domain name.

I am an existing client and I wish to register a new domain name but it shows as unavailable.

– The WhoIs server that our system is using is hosted locally and our server is hosted abroad. The two are unable to communicate currently and so we have to do the registrations manually. To register a domain name, you can submit a ticket requesting to place an order for you. Your ticket should include the domain name you are interested in and the DNS you want to use.

– After we have received your ticket, we will place the order and send you the invoice where you can complete the payment. After we have received confirmation of payment, we will register the domain name.

How can I check the WhoIs for my .ly domain(s)?

– to check the WhoIs, go to the following site: http://whois.nic.ly

The issues regarding the WhoIs are temporary and we are looking forward to it being resolved soon. We understand the inconvenience this is causing you and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time. If you have any further enquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]

Best Regards,

Hadi Naser

CEO of Libyan Spider, LLC



