L'Wren Scott Leaves Entire $US9 Million Estate To Mick Jagger, Mysteriously Leaves Out Family

Just a day after L’Wren Scott was laid to rest in Los Angeles, the mystery behind her death deepens.

While many reports have speculated the fashion designer took her life due to mounting financial problems with her high-end clothing company, Scott’s will reveals she still had a $US9 million fortune.

PageSix uncovered Scott’s will, which was last updated in Beverly Hills on May 23, 2013, and states that everything be left to Mick Jagger, whom she had been dating since 2001.

“I give all my jewelry, clothing, household furniture and furnishings, personal automobiles and other tangible articles of a personal nature … to Michael Philip Jagger,” Scott’s will says, according to court papers reviewed by The Post Wednesday.

Scott, who was adopted by a Utah family as a baby, clearly stated that her family members receive nothing. While she hadn’t spoken to her older sister in six years, Scott’s older brother was interestingly also cut out of the will despite being named co-head of her company just last year.

“Except if otherwise provided in this will, I have intentionally omitted to provide herein for any of my heirs living at the date of my death,” stated the designer, whose parents are both deceased.

In New York state, legal heirs include spouses and living relatives.

Despite the snub, Scott’s family spoke at her funeral and her ashes were divided between both her relatives and Mick Jagger.

“She was cremated and I have some of her ashes,” said her brother, Randall Bambrough. “Some of those ashes, they will be buried near our parents here in Utah. And there will be a ceremony, date to be determined, in Utah for all family members who will have an opportunity to see their friends and others.”

As of yesterday, Bambrough wasn’t aware of the will.

“I haven’t heard anything at all about a will, other than there’s supposedly one out there,” Bambrough told The Daily News.

Read the will in its entirety below:

