Fashion Designer L'Wren Scott Dead: Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Commits Suicide

Mick Jagger’s model and designer girlfriend L’Wren Scott, 49, killed herself in a Manhattan apartment Monday, police have confirmed, reports The New York Post.

Her assistant reportedly found her hanging by a scarf inside the Eighth Floor apartment at 200 Eleventh Avenue around 10 a.m., reports The New York Post.

Police did not suspect foul play, a source said, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.

TMZ reports no suicide note was found.

Scott has been romantically involved with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger since 2001, often posting pictures of their travels together on Instagram.

Scott, who was raised by Mormon adoptive parents, initially found success as a top celebrity stylist in Los Angeles.

In 2006, she launched her own fashion line, followed by a hand bag line in 2011. Scott collaborated with Banana Republic with an exclusive holiday collection including apparel and accessories for women.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz and Amy Adams have all worn Scott’s dresses to the Academy Awards.

