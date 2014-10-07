Meet Luxy, The New Dating App That Calls Itself 'Tinder, Minus The Poor People'

Ever since dating app Tinder turned the game “hot or not” into a compelling way to meet people, there have been plenty of Tinder clones trying to cash in.

None, however, are quite like “Luxy,” a new dating app that literally calls itself “Tinder, minus the poor people.”

That’s right, there’s now a dating app geared toward millionaires, super models, celebs, CEOs, and others in the 1%.

“With the rise of high-speed digital dating, it’s about time somebody introduced a filter to weed out low-income prospects by neighbourhood,” Luxy’s nameless CEO said in a press release. (Luxy’s CEO doesn’t name himself due to the controversial nature of Luxy.)

Luxy spokesperson, Darren Shuster, isn’t as shy as the CEO. Shuster is talking to people.

Shuster told CNN that while Luxy doesn’t currently ask for income verification, it’s in the works. For now, though, Luxy relies on the all-assuming eye of Luxy’s users to judge a person’s wealth by profiling their appearance and the overall circumstances of their dates.

“If you show up in a 20-year-old VW Bug, and request to meet at McDonald’s, you won’t last very long on Luxy,” Shuster told CNN. “Look, these members drive the best cars, hang out at the fanciest hotels, live in the biggest houses, wear the best clothes. It doesn’t take long to weed out those who belong on a different kind of dating site.”

New users to Luxy will be prompted to select their favourite high-end brands such as Prada, Gucci, Cartier, and others.

Your favourites show up at the bottom of your profile so that when you’re shopping for a date, you can bond over your preferred brands.

Whittling down the wealthy around you is done the same as on Tinder: If you like the look of someone, swipe right. If you don’t, swipe left.

If two people like each other, Luxy lets you know, and you can strike up a meaningful conversations from within the app.

According to Luxy, the average income of a Luxy user is $US250,000.

Shuster says that there are over 3,000 users currently. But earlier, CNN reported that Luxy only has between 10 and 50 downloads on Google’s Play store. We just checked and its at 1,000-5,000 on Google Play.

If you’re wealthy or just looking to introduce a little chaos into the Luxy ecosystem, you can download the app for Android here, or for iPhone over at the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.