Take a look inside the 11 best yachts showcased at Miami's premier yacht show

One of Miami’s biggest yacht shows ended on Monday.

Yacht aficionados had a chance to tour yachts taking up more than 1.2 million square feet of space in Miami this past weekend.

We rounded up the 11 most impressive luxury yachts featured this year — scroll down for a closer look:

1. The 11.11 yacht: The 206-foot yacht fits 12 guests and is available for charter at just under $700,000 a week through Y.CO. YachtCharterFleet.com It has six cabins, including a master and VIP suite. The master bedroom has its own private sundeck. YachtCharterFleet.com The upper deck comes with a plunge pool and plenty of room for sunbathing. YachtCharterFleet.com Here's another shot of the gorgeous upper deck. YachtCharterFleet.com Altogether, the yacht features two Jacuzzi pools, a room with a massage bed and heated towel cabinet, and steam room. YachtCharterFleet.com 2. The Axioma yacht: A 236-foot yacht that fits 12 people and is priced just above $73 million. SuperyachtTimes.com It's the largest yacht ever built in Turkey and comes with six cabins and four decks. SuperyachtTimes.com The yacht comes with five double cabins and a master suite. SuperyachtTimes.com It also has an infinity swimming pool, Jacuzzi, massage room, and gym. SuperyachtTimes.com It even has its own movie theatre! SuperyachtTimes.com 3. The Double Down yacht: The 213-foot yacht fits 12 people and is priced at $46.5 million. There are nine staterooms, five double rooms, and a master suite. There's also a grand piano and Jacuzzi on board. YachtCharterFleet.com The yacht also comes with a fully outfitted gym. YachtCharterFleet.com 4. The Huntress yacht: A 180-foot yacht that fits 10 guests and is priced just under $25 million. YachtCharterFleet.com The Huntress comes with five bedrooms in addition to the master suite, YachtCharterFleet.com The master suite comes with walk-in dressing rooms, shower, bathtub, and observation room with panoramic views. YachtCharterFleet.com It comes with a deck Jacuzzi, sauna, gym, and piano. YachtCharterFleet.com 5. The Madsummer yacht: The 182-foot yacht fits 10 guests and is priced at $32.5 million. Moran Yacht & Ship In addition to the master suite, there are five bedrooms onboard. Moran Yacht & Ship It comes with equipment for water sports, like two waverunners, two kayaks, and water skis with tows. Moran Yacht & Ship There's also an open deck area with a Jacuzzi. Moran Yacht & Ship 6. The Martha Ann yacht: A 230-foot yacht that fits 18 guests and is priced at $79 million. Y.CO It has seven bedrooms in addition to the master suite. Y.CO The split-level master suite has direct access to the main deck and comes with an observation room with panoramic views. Y.CO The deck has a swimming bool with a swim-up bar and Jacuzzi. There's also a full gym and movie theatre onboard. Y.CO 7. The Passion yacht: The 173-foot yacht fits 12 guests and is priced just under $12 million. There are six bedrooms in addition to the master suite. It also comes with a formal dining room. The Passion has an arcade with three video game machines, an air hockey table, card table, and karaoke machine. The deck comes with a large sun pad and spa pool. 8. The Quinta Essentia yacht: The 180-foot yacht fits 12 guests and is priced just above $40 million. Burgess The master suite comes with its own private balcony... Burgess ... and a large bathroom with a tub and walk-in shower. Burgess There are three VIP cabins -- one on the upper deck with panoramic views and two on the lower deck that convert into four double cabins. Burgess It also comes with a pool, helipad, spa, and gym. Burgess 9. The Skyfall yacht: The 191-foot yacht fits 17 and is priced at $33.5 million. The Skyfall itself is designed to access shallow waters that yachts of its size can't typically reach. It has seven rooms in addition to a split-level master suite. Northrop & Johnson The sundeck is packed with a basketball hoop and gym... Northrop & Johnson ... As well as a splash pool spa tub, and helipad. Northrop & Johnson 10. The Step One yacht: The 180-foot yacht fits 12 guests. A price was not given. Y.CO It has six cabins in total. Y.CO The deck comes with a helipad, Jacuzzi, and swimming platform. Y.CO 11. The Mine Games yacht: The 230-foot yacht is priced at $35 million. It sleeps 12 guests. Denison Yacht Sales The yacht comes with six staterooms that includes a master suite, a VIP stateroom, three double cabins, and one twin cabin. Denison Yacht Sales There is a Turkish bath and Jacuzzi on the sundeck. Other perks include elevator access to all the decks, a helipad, and a baby grand piano. Denison Yacht Sales Correction: The Axioma yacht was not on display at Yachts Miami Beach due to a last-minute scheduling change.

