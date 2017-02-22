Take a look inside the 11 best yachts showcased at Miami's premier yacht show

One of Miami’s biggest yacht shows ended on Monday.
Yacht aficionados had a chance to tour yachts taking up more than 1.2 million square feet of space in Miami this past weekend.
We rounded up the 11 most impressive luxury yachts featured this year — scroll down for a closer look:
1. The 11.11 yacht: The 206-foot yacht fits 12 guests and is available for charter at just under $700,000 a week through Y.CO.
YachtCharterFleet.com
It has six cabins, including a master and VIP suite. The master bedroom has its own private sundeck.
YachtCharterFleet.com
Altogether, the yacht features two Jacuzzi pools, a room with a massage bed and heated towel cabinet, and steam room.
YachtCharterFleet.com
SuperyachtTimes.com
SuperyachtTimes.com
There are nine staterooms, five double rooms, and a master suite. There's also a grand piano and Jacuzzi on board.
YachtCharterFleet.com
YachtCharterFleet.com
The master suite comes with walk-in dressing rooms, shower, bathtub, and observation room with panoramic views.
YachtCharterFleet.com
Moran Yacht & Ship
It comes with equipment for water sports, like two waverunners, two kayaks, and water skis with tows.
Moran Yacht & Ship
The split-level master suite has direct access to the main deck and comes with an observation room with panoramic views.
Y.CO
The deck has a swimming bool with a swim-up bar and Jacuzzi. There's also a full gym and movie theatre onboard.
Y.CO
The Passion has an arcade with three video game machines, an air hockey table, card table, and karaoke machine.
8. The Quinta Essentia yacht: The 180-foot yacht fits 12 guests and is priced just above $40 million.
Burgess
There are three VIP cabins -- one on the upper deck with panoramic views and two on the lower deck that convert into four double cabins.
Burgess
9. The Skyfall yacht: The 191-foot yacht fits 17 and is priced at $33.5 million. The Skyfall itself is designed to access shallow waters that yachts of its size can't typically reach.
Denison Yacht Sales
The yacht comes with six staterooms that includes a master suite, a VIP stateroom, three double cabins, and one twin cabin.
Denison Yacht Sales
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.