Millionaires Need This 200-Foot Ship To Carry All Their Mega Yacht's Toys

If you already own a mega yacht, the next big investment is the support yacht.

It’s nearly as long and sails alongside your primary yacht, carrying helicopters, jet skis speedboats, and submarines on its empty upper deck and wide open interiors.

Amels Shipyards in Holland is recognised as the manufacturer that’s kicked the support yacht — basically a floating garage — up a notch in luxury.

The big benefits of offloading all your toys onto a separate vessel: you don’t have to disrupt your guests on the mega yacht by securing the space for a helicopter landing, and you can free up more room for the fun things by converting onboard storage space into guest suites, Jacuzzis, or wet bars.

One of Amels’ recent support yachts, the 219-foot Garcon, was ordered by Moran Yacht and Ship for a customer. Moran prefers not to disclose the cost of the ship.

