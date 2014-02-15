Millionaires Need This 200-Foot Ship To Carry All Their Mega Yacht's Toys

If you already own a mega yacht, the next big investment is the support yacht.
It’s nearly as long and sails alongside your primary yacht, carrying helicopters, jet skis speedboats, and submarines on its empty upper deck and wide open interiors.
Amels Shipyards in Holland is recognised as the manufacturer that’s kicked the support yacht — basically a floating garage — up a notch in luxury.
The big benefits of offloading all your toys onto a separate vessel: you don’t have to disrupt your guests on the mega yacht by securing the space for a helicopter landing, and you can free up more room for the fun things by converting onboard storage space into guest suites, Jacuzzis, or wet bars.
One of Amels’ recent support yachts, the 219-foot Garcon, was ordered by Moran Yacht and Ship for a customer. Moran prefers not to disclose the cost of the ship.
The 219-foot Garcon support yacht was built by Amels Shipyards in 2011 and was delivered to the customer in September 2012.
It can travel a maximum speed of 25 knots (about 29 miles per hour), fast enough to keep up with bigger yachts.
Storing the tenders on the support yacht frees up a lot of space on a mega yacht. Tenders are the speedboats used to ferry passengers to and from the shore and they've become a status symbol in their own right, reaching up to 40 feet long.
The support yacht also comes with the crane needed to lower the tenders from the yacht into the water. That makes the clunky hardware unnecessary on the mega yacht.
The helipad on the Garcon has plenty of open space around it, making landing quick and easy. When helicopters land on mega yachts, all passengers and outdoor furniture cushions must be inside.
Even though the exterior is the main selling point of a support yacht, the interior of Garcon is no slouch either.
