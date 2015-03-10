9 beautiful watches that cost $10,000 and won't become obsolete

The problem with the 18k gold Apple Watch Edition isn’t that $US10,000 is a lot for a watch. It isn’t.

It is, however a lot for a first generation gadget.

Once you get into the $US10,000 range in watch buying, you start buying for investment. These are the watches that become family heirlooms: timepieces that are kept forever, worn on special occasions, and eventually passed down to children.

It’s virtually guaranteed your children are not going to want a first generation Apple Watch. In fact, in only a few short years the Apple Watch Edition will probably only be as valuable as the metals that can be salvaged after melting it down

Luxury watch brands, on the other hand, have been making mechanical movements and gorgeous watch cases for centuries.

Their intricate movements and insanely strong pedigree helps them maintain their value. And the best part is: the technology never changes.

Here are just a few smart purchases for those in the market for an investment-grade watch.

