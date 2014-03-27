3 Watches You Should Wear If You Want To Impress People

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> When a man flashes his cuff and his watch is revealed, what does it say about him? Classic men's jewelry that is sophisticated without going over the top falls into two categories: a wedding ring and a great watch. We visited Bergdorf Goodman's Men's Store to chat with Town & Country Magazine's style director Stellene Volandes about the watch styles and shapes that make great long-term investments.

