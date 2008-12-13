Luxury Watch Retailer Opens Madison Avenue Boutique, Recession Be Damned

Luxury watch retailer Panerai just opened a Madison Avenue boutique, but will the in-demand brand’s clientele still be able to afford their pricey timepieces?



Kempt: High-end watches are a tough subculture to track, mostly because the good ones tend to be so rare as to require a trip to Italy. But if it’s just a trip to midtown Manhattan…

Panerai just opened up a Madison Avenue branch and, recession aside, their timing couldn’t be better. A Ferrari collaboration (available in store) and two years of high demand and low supply have transformed them into one of the most sought-after brands in the watch world.

