Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The luxury watch market has exploded in 2021, driving prices for brands like Rolex into the stratosphere.

But empty storefronts and rampant speculation mean it’s never been harder to buy some watches at retail.

Dealers, enthusiasts, and first-time buyers say some luxury watches are becoming their own asset class.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

It took a year, $26,000, and a round-the-world journey for Adelaide businesswoman Gigi Fab to find her ‘Bluesy’. The chase took her across Europe and Asia, and as far as the Bahamas. But every overseas trip ended in disappointment. Each new lead came up cold. The hunt was “nerve-wracking”, she admitted.

Her quest would not end in Paris, Hong Kong or the sun-kissed Caribbean. Instead, Fab would find ‘Bluesy’ — a new steel-and-gold Rolex Submariner watch, sporting a royal blue dial — far closer to home. More specifically, she would find it in the hands of a Sydney aftermarket dealer asking for $6,000 more than its retail price.

Cornered by pandemic travel restrictions, and exhausted by barren Rolex boutiques worldwide, Fab surrendered to paying the grey market premium. “I’m one of the lucky ones,” she told me.

Fab’s story is an extreme expression of the current watch market, where money and dedication alone are not enough to guarantee access to the brand’s most popular models. Yet her circumstances might sound familiar to thousands of enthusiasts, who fear they too have been locked out by the iconic brand.

Empty storefronts are just the start. Speaking to Business Insider Australia, fans, dealers, and market watchers say it’s never been harder to acquire a new Rolex at retail. Adherents describe a “new class system” within the rarified world of watch collecting, where members are increasingly split between “the Rolex haves and have nots”.

Brand secrecy, scalpers, and unprecedented demand have all played a role in the great Rolex shortage of 2021. And a new factor is now keeping buyers like Fab from their dream Rolex: a rising generation of young Australian investors, turning luxury timepieces into yet another speculative asset.

If you walked into a Rolex dealer today with enough money to buy one of their most popular models, you’d probably walk out empty-handed.

Across Australia and the world, the brand’s glittering boutiques sit almost empty. Prospective buyers say the best staff can offer is to put their name on a waiting list, with first-time buyers lucky to wait 18 months on standby. One retailer told Fab the wait for a new ‘Bluesy’ Submariner would take five years.

This is not to say you can’t buy a new Rolex. It’s just unlikely you’ll find one at an authorised dealer. Wristies, an Australian website collating aftermarket watch sales from local dealers and private collectors, suggests nearly one in four luxury watches listed for sale online is a Rolex. Those listings are championed by coveted models like the Submariner, GMT-Master II, and the king of them all, the Daytona chronograph, a watch which costs $18,500 at retail and around $60,000 on the used market in unworn condition. Aftermarket Daytona values have increased at least 34% over the past year.

And while Rolex is a standout, it’s hardly the only brand to command huge aftermarket prices. A 2020 McKinsey report found the global pre-owned luxury watch market, led by new online platforms, will see its sales grow to between $41.4 billion and $45.7 billion by 2025. The second-hand scene “is set to become the industry’s fastest-growing segment,” the consultancy added.

To paraphrase the countless would-be buyers, trawling watch forums for answers: What gives?

A romantic view of luxury watches suggests they encourage a wearer to recognise the most important moments of their life. It is fitting, then, that some moments in the history of the modern watch industry are far more vital than others. Those moments go some way to explaining why the most famous Rolex watches are unobtainable at retail, why some enthusiasts are compelled to travel the globe to secure one, and, crucially, how the market smashed what were once objective notions of value, clearing the way for today’s chaotic speculation.

Before the million-dollar auctions, John Mayer name-drops, and aftermarket madness, Rolex was not a byword for conspicuous luxury.

Today’s buyers might swoon over platinum and rose gold models, but the brand’s modern legend arguably began with the first Submariner, a stainless steel watch billed as a rough-and-tumble tool for ocean divers. Upon its release in the late 1950s, that kind of reliability came at a price: $150, the equivalent of $1,500 in today’s currency, would secure a base-level Submariner.

For many buyers, that proved a fair price for a tool capable of working underwater. But few Submariners would ever reach those murky depths. Savvy marketing, and appearances on Sean Connery’s wrist in the Bond franchise, boosted the Submariner’s profile among comfortable post-war consumers. In time, a watch machined for deep-sea endeavours was adopted by suburbanites, who would be lucky to subject their water-resistant Rolexes to the warm backsplash of a bathroom sink. The link between price and practicality started to fray.

The Swiss watchmaking elite faced another shock as cheap, mass-produced quartz movements rendered mechanical watches obsolete. By the early 1980s, the so-called ‘quartz crisis’ posed an existential threat to legacy manufacturers, which could no longer claim sole dominion over accurate timekeeping. Unable to convince price-sensitive buyers of their merit, many prestige brands folded entirely.

Disruptions came from within the cloistered world of Swiss watchmaking, too. Legendary watchmaker Audemars Piguet irreparably warped traditional notions of value when it debuted the Royal Oak — a stainless steel watch audacious enough to command a solid gold price tag. With its sharp angles and innovative design, Audemars Piguet successfully convinced high-end buyers that humble base materials could translate into something opulent and refined. In effect, the brand uncapped what the cognoscenti would pay for a steel watch.

That luxury revolution would benefit Rolex, too. Thanks in part to the Royal Oak, and an influx of watches blurring the line between hard-wearing and haute horology, the retail price for a base-level Submariner was no longer tethered to its componentry and workmanship alone. As they rose in price, the watch shed its last rugged bona fides to become a mark of prestige and privilege — a sign the owner had ‘made it’. And, for a certain kind of buyer, a marker of ‘clout’, that mercurial combination of social influence and carefree wealth.

A base-level Submariner is, ultimately, very similar to the watch which debuted some 70 years ago. But they now retail for around $11,000 — if you can even find one in store. (Don’t bother asking about the Royal Oak, which can retail for around $34,000, and sell for double that on the used market.)

It takes something special to dive into the unknown… a steadfast ally, field-tested by pioneers of the marine world and perfected over the past 70 years. An icon among divers’ watches. The #Submariner. Explore more https://t.co/7sSfHpIEOS #Perpetual pic.twitter.com/KGAJDyA3ns — ROLEX (@ROLEX) September 3, 2021

Rolex says watch shortages are primarily a supply chain issue. In a rare public statement in September, Rolex claimed to be afflicted by the same restrictions facing other advanced manufacturers the world over. The scarcity of its models was “not a strategy on our part,” the brand said, dismissing speculation it has deliberately restricted output to capitalise on extreme demand.

Third-party analysis backs up that claim. Rolex, notoriously secretive about its production output, is thought to manufacture around a million watches in any normal year. However, a Morgan Stanley report suggested that number was closer to 810,000 in 2020, after COVID-19 restrictions hit several of Rolex’s Swiss production sites early in the year. Subsequently, Rolex North America told watch publication Hodinkee that it would not churn out extra pieces to make up the deficit, saying, “We are never going to compromise the quality of our product.” Although Rolex commanded 25% of the Swiss watch market in 2021, it’s likely that relatively few top-end pieces reached your local dealer.

Still, some industry observers say there’s more to empty boutiques than production hold-ups alone. Critics claim a significant number of new Rolex watches reach customers boasting prior purchase histories, with authorised dealers more likely to save the handful of high-profile Rolexes they receive each year for proven spenders. Not only has this open secret concentrated Rolex ownership among existing customers, the theory goes, it has had a perverse effect on would-be buyers, many of whom believe that purchasing a certain quantity of more easily available watches — valued in the thousands themselves — could bump their name up the waiting list.

Even that doesn’t guarantee first dibs on a premium Rolex. Rogan Sturrock, the man behind Wristies, encountered the problem first-hand when trying to secure his first luxury watch: a chronograph from Tudor, a Rolex sub-brand also facing massive demand.

Knowing the challenge he faced, Sturrock offered to buy a more common Tudor on top of the chronograph, sweetening the transaction for the dealer. “They were open to it,” he said. But in the end, Sturrock left the dealership believing he needed to buy “three, maybe four watches, to get the chrono”.

The problem only scales up for Rolex, where purchasing less-hyped models like the Datejust is no guarantee of access to a Submariner. “The reality is, if someone goes out and tries to buy just another Datejust, and then tries to buy a Sub… it’s not gonna happen,” he said.

“We’re talking far more money to build a relationship than that.”

Tellingly, Rolex appears to be aware of those criticisms, deflecting some scrutiny over watch shortages onto the sales practices of some dealers within its distribution network. “Finally, it should be noted that Rolex watches are available exclusively from official retailers, who independently manage the allocation of watches to customers,” the brand said in its September statement.

Perhaps this is the brand’s truest expression of luxury: offering a product which some can afford, but very few can buy.

But away from those barren display cases, buyers like Fab still have options. Those who can’t wait for ‘the call’ from their authorised dealer, or refuse to buy three watches just to acquire one, can take their money to the grey market, where flippers distribute brand new Rolex watches to a seemingly endless supply of customers.

Not every Submariner or Daytona on the second-hand market is listed by a genuine enthusiast or a long-time owner in need of liquid funds. Instead, some VIP Rolex customers discreetly pass box-fresh timepieces directly to grey market middlemen, who then offer sought-after watches to the highest bidder.

It’s a high-stakes game that Rolex hates to lose: being exposed as a flipper is a surefire way to lose access to the scant supply of top-tier watches which do reach Australian shores. “Authorised dealers will ban a customer if they find out they have re-sold a watch,” one established aftermarket dealer told me. “As such, discretion is key to preserving the relationship between the dealer and client, so that they continue to get allocated pieces.” Some clients even ask aftermarket dealers to list their premium watches in overseas markets, further obscuring their links to the original boutique.

If the risks are high, the rewards are even higher. Aftermarket dealers, unconstrained by commands from Switzerland, are free to charge whatever buyers will offer. “The system is definitely not fair and rigged to some extent,” the aftermarket dealer admitted.

But for many prospective buyers, travelling the official route doesn’t feel much cheaper. “Don’t waste your time and money ‘building a relationship’ with a Rolex authorised dealer, because the chances of getting the watch you want are very low,” the dealer said. “Their VIP lists are set and it’s hard to come in as a new customer. It’s a fool’s game to play.”

That argument was enough to convince Fab, who did not even know grey market dealers existed until a business partner learned of her new obsession. Not even the risk of purchasing a fake could put her off. “Even though I knew I was paying a premium price… that is the price you pay if you don’t want to wait,” she said.

As the market warped, so did the buyer. Dev Oza, a Melbourne telecom executive and Rolex collector, watched it happen. A suit and tie would have been mandatory in the boardroom even five years ago, Oza said, with C-suite colleagues equally likely to don a fancy watch.

Not any more. “Jeans and a jumper is the new norm,” he told me. Where watches do appear, they’re likely to be Apple or Fitbit, not one of Geneva’s finest.

But friends in finance now have an outsized interest in Swiss watchmaking, Oza said. “They aren’t the kind of people who are watch collectors or enthusiasts. They were quite clear that this was just another way to hedge their investments.”

Like real estate, motor vehicles, and other big-ticket assets, record-low interest rates and tidal waves of cheap money have pumped the value of luxury watches. For a certain class of investor with money to splash, premium Rolex watches have become an attractive vehicle for quick returns. With inflation risks over the horizon, some may only find benefits in extracting what they can from a surging market.

At the same time, stagnant wage growth and paltry returns on savings accounts have encouraged a record number of Australians to the stock market and more esoteric projects like cryptocurrency and NFTs. With alternative assets all the rage, it’s likely some everyday watch fans with access to premium goods are turning into flippers themselves, mirroring the sneaker traders and streetwear hypebeasts before them, and further restricting stock availability for the ‘real’ fans.

“There’s definitely a community building up around watch trading and I don’t think was necessarily there a while back,” said Mark Humphery-Jenner, an associate professor at the UNSW School of Business and Finance and a dedicated watch enthusiast. “If many people were to see there’s not much benefit to working harder in their day job, they’re looking for other ways to make money. And trading watches could be an analogue to trading a myriad of stocks that other people have gotten involved in.”

The aftermarket dealer vouched for what Humphery-Jenner called a “side hustle” mentality. As the number of young Australians dabbling in alternative assets has grown, his buyers have become younger. Buyers in their 20s are ready to drop tens of thousands on a watch, with the expectation it will only grow in value. “I put this down to the crypto market, which has made a lot of males in that age [bracket] wealthier,” he said. “It mirrors other speculative investments, and even less speculative investments such as property. There is a large influx of freshly printed money in the economy, and to put it simply, the price of everything is going up.”

“To the average millennial with access to cash, Rolex has indeed become like cryptocurrency,” Oza added. “They don’t know much about the mechanics, heritage, collectability aspects of a Rolex just like they don’t know much about the underlying technology and economic modelling around crypto. All they know is that everyone is talking about it and they’ve seen the prices surge in recent years.” In effect, a tide of moneyed investors is growing the gulf between “the Rolex haves and have nots,” he said.

Where does that leave the ‘have nots’? Buyers like Fab, who chase her Rolex not as an investment, but as a gift to her teenaged son? Or the genuine enthusiasts, for whom the magic of mechanical timekeeping has never diminished?

“I think it’s perfectly fine that they’re heading into asset territory,” Humphrey-Jenner said. To him, it’s about time Rolex watches severed their last dwindling ties to practicality, and instead became simple stores of wealth.

“Basically, there are two things that one can have: you can either have cheap and readily-available watches, or you can have a watch that holds its value,” he told me. “And getting both of them isn’t really going to work.”

Luckily, he already owns a Rolex.