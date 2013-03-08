12 Architecturally Stunning Mansions You Can Rent For Your Next Vacation

Max Rosenberg
vacation rental 3

Photo: Luxury Rental

While five star hotels offer great amenities, vacation rentals can provide a more exclusive and unique experience.And some of them are entirely out of this world.

We’re taking a look at 12 architecturally stunning rentals available on Luxury Retreats, a luxury villa vacation company with more than 2,000 properties.

Villa Sapi, in Lombok, Bali, has nightly rates starting at $950. With a main house, guest house, and five bedrooms in total, Villa Sapi is perfect for a large family or group of friends. It has beautiful landscaping with fishponds and gardens leading down to a white beach.

Click here to see the listing.

Tranquility Villa in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, has nightly rates starting from $4,700. This property has three free-standing pavilions, each with its own master suite. It comes with an on-site cook, infinity-edged pool, and is only a five-minute walk from the beach.

Click here to see the listing.

Casa Kimball, in Cabrera, Dominican Republic, starts at $2,400 each night. It has eight bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and is great for a group of up to 20. It has its own swimming pool and a chef to prepare delicious meals every day.

Click here to see the listing.

The Kula Upcountry Estate in Maui, Hawaii sits on 17 acres of land and has views of surrounding islands. It has a theatre, exercise room, and 4,000 square feet of exterior deck. It starts at $2,200 each night.

Click here to see the listing.

Villa El Cid is located in Marbella, Spain, and starts at $2,258 per night. It is a water-lover's paradise with heated indoor and outdoor swimming pools and three Jacuzzis. It also has a tennis court and putting green.

Click here to see the listing.

Casa Ikal, in Riviera Maya, Mexico, has rates starting at $1,800 per night. The beachfront property, located inside the Sian Kaan Biosphere Reserve, is within swimming distance to a coral reef.

Click here to see the listing.

Minerva is situated in Mykonos, Greece. Starting at $1,500 per night, it has amazing views of the Aegean Sea. It has an infinity-edged private swimming pool and is right by the beach. Its style is based on white and off-white contrasts, giving it an open feel.

Click here to see the listing.

The Dream Home in Deer Valley, Utah is the true dream home for skiers. Starting at $16,500 per night, the 14,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, a fitness centre, and a heated pool. It also has a gourmet kitchen and two exterior fire pits.

Click here to see the listing.

Dar El Shams, in Marrakesh, Morocco, starts at $1,056 per night. This location stands out because of its elegant and refined decor. It also has a total of six bedrooms, and is most beautiful when the lights are turned on after sunset.

Click here to see the listing.

Celadon Villa, in Koh Samui, Thailand, starts at $1,000 per night. This villa, with its modern architecture, is located on a secluded hilltop overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. Celadon Villa is for those seeking a private escape.

Click here to see the listing.

Casa Ventanas, in Cayo Espanto, Belize, has nightly rates from $1,595. This bungalow has one bedroom and a glass observation window in the floor to view the spectacular sea life without getting wet. But the warm clear water is just a step away if you want to jump in for a refreshing dip.

Click here to see the listing.

Semaphore in the French Riviera, France has nightly rates from $6,392. It has spectacular views overlooking islands in the Mediterranean and has a pool. With 1,000 square meters of living space, it has nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There is also an experienced chef to prepare three meals each day.

Click here to see the listing.

Love going on vacation?

Click here to see 100 trips you need to take before you die >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.