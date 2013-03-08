12 Architecturally Stunning Mansions You Can Rent For Your Next Vacation

Photo: Luxury Rental

While five star hotels offer great amenities, vacation rentals can provide a more exclusive and unique experience.And some of them are entirely out of this world.



We’re taking a look at 12 architecturally stunning rentals available on Luxury Retreats, a luxury villa vacation company with more than 2,000 properties.

