12 Architecturally Stunning Mansions You Can Rent For Your Next Vacation

Photo: Luxury Rental
While five star hotels offer great amenities, vacation rentals can provide a more exclusive and unique experience.And some of them are entirely out of this world.
We’re taking a look at 12 architecturally stunning rentals available on Luxury Retreats, a luxury villa vacation company with more than 2,000 properties.
Villa Sapi, in Lombok, Bali, has nightly rates starting at $950. With a main house, guest house, and five bedrooms in total, Villa Sapi is perfect for a large family or group of friends. It has beautiful landscaping with fishponds and gardens leading down to a white beach.
Tranquility Villa in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, has nightly rates starting from $4,700. This property has three free-standing pavilions, each with its own master suite. It comes with an on-site cook, infinity-edged pool, and is only a five-minute walk from the beach.
Casa Kimball, in Cabrera, Dominican Republic, starts at $2,400 each night. It has eight bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and is great for a group of up to 20. It has its own swimming pool and a chef to prepare delicious meals every day.
The Kula Upcountry Estate in Maui, Hawaii sits on 17 acres of land and has views of surrounding islands. It has a theatre, exercise room, and 4,000 square feet of exterior deck. It starts at $2,200 each night.
Villa El Cid is located in Marbella, Spain, and starts at $2,258 per night. It is a water-lover's paradise with heated indoor and outdoor swimming pools and three Jacuzzis. It also has a tennis court and putting green.
Casa Ikal, in Riviera Maya, Mexico, has rates starting at $1,800 per night. The beachfront property, located inside the Sian Kaan Biosphere Reserve, is within swimming distance to a coral reef.
Minerva is situated in Mykonos, Greece. Starting at $1,500 per night, it has amazing views of the Aegean Sea. It has an infinity-edged private swimming pool and is right by the beach. Its style is based on white and off-white contrasts, giving it an open feel.
The Dream Home in Deer Valley, Utah is the true dream home for skiers. Starting at $16,500 per night, the 14,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, a fitness centre, and a heated pool. It also has a gourmet kitchen and two exterior fire pits.
Dar El Shams, in Marrakesh, Morocco, starts at $1,056 per night. This location stands out because of its elegant and refined decor. It also has a total of six bedrooms, and is most beautiful when the lights are turned on after sunset.
Celadon Villa, in Koh Samui, Thailand, starts at $1,000 per night. This villa, with its modern architecture, is located on a secluded hilltop overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. Celadon Villa is for those seeking a private escape.
Casa Ventanas, in Cayo Espanto, Belize, has nightly rates from $1,595. This bungalow has one bedroom and a glass observation window in the floor to view the spectacular sea life without getting wet. But the warm clear water is just a step away if you want to jump in for a refreshing dip.
Semaphore in the French Riviera, France has nightly rates from $6,392. It has spectacular views overlooking islands in the Mediterranean and has a pool. With 1,000 square meters of living space, it has nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There is also an experienced chef to prepare three meals each day.
