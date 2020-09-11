A new eco-luxury resort full of treehouses shaped like diamonds is set to open in a West Virginia forest next year — take a look inside

- Milan-based architecture studio Peter Pichler is opening a brand new luxury treehouse resort in the mountains of West Virginia.
- Founder Peter Pichler, who has also designed treehouse suites for Six Senses in Austria, recently earned the title of “Treehouse King” from UBM, a European design magazine.
- The West Virginia resort will consist of sustainable, diamand-shaped hotel suites scattered throughout a forest as well as spaces that encourage guests to reconnect with nature.
- While the pandemic has put the development on pause, Peter Pichler Architecture hopes to complete the project – its first in the US – by late 2021.
- Nightly rates and capacity will be determined closer to the build.
38-year-old Milan-based architect Peter Pichler has earned a number of accolades over the course of his career. Now, thanks to a recent profile by European design magazine UBM, he can add the title ‘Treehouse King’ to the list.
Together with his studio partner Silvana Ordinas, Pichler has designed multiple hospitality concepts that rise above the treeline, including these latticed tree suites set to become part of the luxury Six Senses hotel in the Austrian town of Kitzbühel.
The studio also designed a concept for a series of diamond-shaped, wooden treehouses in the Dolomites as part of a competition.
Fortunately for US travellers, the Dolomites concept is officially moving to the mountains of West Virginia. Set to open in 2021, the treehouses will sit in a forest on 100 acres of private land overlooking a spring-fed lake.
Each treehouse is to be built using local and sustainable materials and consist of two stories with floor-to-ceiling windows. The lower level will house a small reading and lounge area, and the upstairs will have a sleeping area plus small bathroom.
Together they will form part of a larger eco-resort with an events centre and wellness offerings that encourage guests to reconnect with nature. “What I’m interested in doing is slowing down the pace of life up among the treetops and allowing people to experience time more consciously,” Pichler told UBM.
