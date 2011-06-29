Luxury Travel: Five Amazingly Relaxing U.S. Spas

Photo:

One of the most popular travel getaways is to find a relaxing spa. This can either be in a hotel resort or a relaxing destination to unwind and forget about the world beyond the masseuse chair.Exotic destinations such as Thailand or Peru are known for therapeutic massage therapy, yet many underestimate the variety of Spa’s in the United States.

The Raj Ayurveda Health Spa, Iowa: Imagine travelling to a location where you not only relax, but experience a life transforming experience? No, this destination isn’t heaven on earth, but it is pretty much close to it. The Maharishi Ayurveda Health Spa is the place for customised treatment therapy. This isn’t only a place to relax, but to release toxins inside and out.



It is the only Ayurveda facility outside of India. Located in the woodlands of Iowa, it provides the most natural holistic experience in a remote and quiet destination. Indulge in your better self with anti-ageing treatments, toxin detox and weight loss programs.

Mauna Lani Spa at Mana Lani Resort, Big Island, Hawaii: Who could possibly feel uneasy on an island with palm trees, calm beaches and the contagious island spirit? Any Hawaiian experience is not complete until you treat yourself to a spa treatment. The Mauna Lani Spa is rated the world’s best by Islands Magazine and it is easy to see why. Start with a tranquil outdoor bath to enjoy the warm tropical air and the sounds of the crashing waves. Then, find yourself in the open air sauna with hot stones under your body while you can apply black volcanic clay on your body which sooths stress away. If needed, enjoy a variety of massage options from the traditional Swedish massage to a Lymphatic Drainage massage; which activates the immune system to remove toxins.

Mohonk Mountain House, Upstate, New York: No one would ever think that only 90 minutes away from New York City can one enjoy grand serenity. Believe it or not, located in the middle of pristine forests is America’s oldest family-owned resort. Built by Lake Mohonk in 1869, this Victorian castle treats guests to hiking, tennis, golf, lake activities and of course, a relaxing spa. However you like to relax, whether it is at the heated mineral pool or in the solarium, one can easily find relaxation so close, yet far away from the busy city.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Amelia Island, Florida: Southern charm meets a private island at the Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island located in Florida. Just the thought of peaceful rejuvenation at a spa located by the beach is enough to book a vacation. Florida is usually known for being a state filled with family fun activities or exciting nightlife, yet this resort is a little piece of oasis in this popular state. Escape to this property to enjoy the special “Surrender” massages; where you can give in to complete therapy with a personalised spa treatment.

Golden Door, Escondido, California: California girls may be unforgettable, but so will your experience at this luxury spa. Considered by many to be the ultimate in intimate luxury, the Golden Door spa is a woman-only spa that serves no more than 40 guests. This personalised experience makes you feel like you are the only girl in the world. Dedicated to serving a transformative retreat, this spa uses Asian influences to provide the best care. Since it was created by women, they cater to their needs; providing a sanctuary in the perfect balance of physical activity and therapeutic rejuvenation. With activities such as Play with Clay: Acting like a kid again to Getting Happier; living a joyful life, who would not enjoy a retreat? (Men, don’t worry- there are men only or co-ed weeks available sparingly!)

