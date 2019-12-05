Inside the luxury trailer park in the Hamptons, where trailers have ocean views and go for more than $1 million

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider Montauk Shores Condominium.

Montauk Shores Condominium, a luxury trailer park that’s home to the mega-rich, is right in New York’s ultimate resort area, the Hamptons.

The trailer park is in Montauk, a ritzy town on the eastern end of Long Island with a median listing price of $US1.5 million.

The 20-acre gated community is filled with amenities, including a clubhouse, a playground, and a massive outdoor pool.

It’s not unusual for trailers here to sell for over $US1 million.

In late November, I took a four-hour train ride out from Manhattan and got an exclusive tour of the trailer park.

On a sunny November afternoon in Montauk, New York, I toured a luxury trailer park that’s home to the mega-rich.

At the end of a secluded paved road, Montauk Shores Condominium is a 20-acre trailer park with security features, outdoor amenities, and “million-dollar” ocean views.

Though the park started as an oasis of sorts for blue-collar workers, today it’s not uncommon to see hedge-fund managers, CEOs, and investment bankers alike buying and selling trailers worth over $US1 million.

In fact, as Jennifer Gould Keil reported for the New York Post in 2017, big players who have called the park home include the Vitaminwater cofounder Darius Bikoff, the hedge-fund manager Dan Loeb, and the film producer Karen Lauder.

I met up with Peter Moore, a real-estate agent with the Corcoran Group who has been selling units in the park for about 15 years, to see what the hype is all about.

Here’s a walkthrough of the wealthiest trailer park I’ve ever seen.

Montauk Shores Condominium is in the far eastern tip of the Hamptons, a series of beach towns and villages that extend across the end of Long Island. In November, I took a train from Mineola to Montauk for an exclusive tour of the luxury trailer park.

Mineola and Montauk are about 100 miles apart. I spent roughly four hours transferring trains and waiting on various platforms before I finally arrived.

The Long Island town is no stranger to high price tags. According to the real-estate platform Zillow, in early December there were seven homes on the market there asking more than $US8 million.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

The median listing price in Montauk is a jaw-dropping $US1.5 million, according to Zillow.

The Hamptons are known as a destination for ultra-wealthy vacationers. The area is recognised for its stunning beaches, five-star dining options, and massive, multimillion-dollar homes.

Miles Astray/Getty Images A beach house in the Hamptons.

The Hamptons are often visited by celebrities like Brooke Shields, Anderson Cooper, and Neil Patrick Harris.

But when a taxi driver picked me up from the station, he told me that if I’m looking to spend time in Montauk during the offseason, I should bring a friend. “You won’t be meeting a lot of people out here,” he said.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

As he dropped me off on Main Street, I saw what he meant. A popular strip in Montauk during the summer months, the street was like a ghost town in November.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Consider this: Montauk is home to just 3,662 year-round residents but welcomes an estimated 30,000 visitors in the summer.

A lot of the restaurants and shops were closed, and the ones that were open were mostly empty.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

I sat down for a late breakfast at John’s Pancake House. While a couple of people shuffled in and out, the waitress told me that if it were a summer afternoon, the place would be packed.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Then it was time to head to my real destination: Montauk Shores. It was a roughly 10-minute drive from Main Street.

The 20-acre trailer park calls itself “Montauk’s best-kept secret,” and its entrance fits the bill. It sits off the end of a paved road and atop a bluff that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean — but it’s so unassuming that I almost missed it.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Even the humble light-blue welcome sign is easy to miss.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

The gated entrance to the community was unlike any trailer-park entrance I’d ever seen. It opens only to those with a pass. Fortunately, I was meeting up with Peter Moore from Corcoran, a real-estate agent who has been selling units in the park for about 15 years.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Montauk Shores started as a campsite in the late 1940s. In 1976, to save the property from bankruptcy, a group of residents bought it and formed the first mobile-home-park condominium in New York.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Source: Montauk Shores Condominium

The community is made up of 152 owned and 47 leased sites. Moore explained that years ago, before the park became a hot spot for the wealthy, it was an oasis of sorts for firefighters, police officers, teachers, and surfers.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider The mailboxes.

The community is managed by a seven-member board.

Source: Montauk Shores Condominium

Moore said the park is still occupied by a handful of retired and active blue-collar workers who have owned their units for years. But many of the original residents have been priced out.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

The park is made up of seven blocks that run perpendicular to the ocean and two blocks that run parallel to it. Edgewater Drive is home to the coveted oceanfront homes — and as I learned on my tour, some unbelievably high prices.

Google Maps A satellite image of the community.

The park has a variety of amenities, including a gated playground and a gated set of pools, which were closed when I visited. As I walked around, I felt like I was in a beach club rather than a trailer park.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

About 80% of the park’s residents use their units during the summer, which explained why no one was around on a November afternoon.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider A basketball court.

Source: Montauk Shores Condominium

Along with outdoor amenities, residents also have access to a clubhouse. As I walked around, I also found a plot of land filled with boats parked for the winter.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Moore said there are two types of units in the park: single-wide and double-wide. These homes can be as tiny as 200 square feet or as large as 1,400 square feet.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Source: New York Post

A handful of old homes in the community are permanent, but most have been wheeled in. Some of the oldest trailers in the park date back to the 1960s.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider Moore said this trailer is from the 1960s.

Moore referred to these older units as “pullaways.” Instead of tearing down trailers to build new ones, owners simply roll out the old and roll in the new.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

As we walked, Moore explained that it’s not uncommon for units here sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. In fact, some of the oceanfront units are valued at over $US1 million.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider This light-green trailer sold for $US540,000 in 2017.

When I looked on Zillow, the prices of for-sale units in the park ranged from $US699,000 to $US1.5 million.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Source: Zillow

This two-bedroom trailer is currently on the market for $US890,000. I got to take a look inside.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Source: Corcoran

To the left of the front door was the kitchen, which, while small, includes all the essentials: a fridge, an oven, a sink, and a stove.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

The kitchen’s simple colour scheme and beautiful natural lighting made it seem bigger than it really was.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Next to the kitchen was a small, blue bathroom with a tub and shower.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

In the back of the trailer was one of the two bedrooms. The room was nicely decorated, but the big bed left narrow walkways and little space for additional furniture.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Back by the front door and to the right of the kitchen was a small living room.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

I was surprised to see that the second bedroom in the trailer was large enough to fit a bunk bed and a dresser.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Despite its expensive price tag, this trailer doesn’t come with a view of the ocean. It’s near the centre of the park and boasts a patio, trees, plants, and a shed.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

But the park’s crown jewels are the oceanfront trailers. The row is divided by a large pathway leading to a deck that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

These units are often valued at more than $US1 million. Like all the other units in the park, these are all still trailers, showing just how much people are willing to pay for oceanfront views in the Hamptons.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Moore described the strip of oceanfront properties as “silly money.” These homes attract big players, like hedge-fund managers, CEOs, bank investors, and business owners.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Some of these people include the Vitaminwater cofounder Darius Bikoff, the hedge-fund manager Dan Loeb, and the film producer Karen Lauder.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Source: New York Post

To better understand how expensive these trailers are, consider that this oceanfront property — a roughly 600-square-foot, two-bedroom unit — sold for a whopping $US1.25 million in 2018.

Source: Corcoran

And Moore estimated that if this one were to hit the market today, it would go for upwards of $US1.5 million.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

The jaw-dropping prices of these units are often defended by the breathtaking views they offer of Ditch Plains Beach.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Ditch Plains Beach is considered one of the best places to surf on the East Coast. Up on the deck, I got a glimpse of the views worth millions.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Source: CNN, OutEast.com

On a clear day, the ocean views stretch for miles.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider The view from the deck.

After leaving the park, I walked about half a mile to Ditch Plains and could still see the trailers in the distance, just barely peeking out over the bluff.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

The day I spent walking around Montauk Shores made one thing clear to me: The trailer park’s evolution is a microcosm of what’s been happening with Montauk’s real-estate prices at large.

Libertina Brandt/Business Insider

Like in Montauk Shores, homes in the Hamptons as a whole are pricing out locals. The Guardian reported in 2015 that with few opportunities to work locally and increasingly expensive real estate, low- to middle-income households in the area were struggling to get by.

Towns in the Hamptons sport median home values well over $US1 million, forcing even those who grew up in the area to move away.

And while oceanfront views rarely come cheap, the prices at Montauk Shores are, simply, astonishing: The Hamptons are so expensive that a trailer could cost you over $US1 million.

