The 10 Most Outrageous Luxury Toys You Can Buy From Hammacher Schlemmer

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

What started as a small hardware store in the Bowery back in 1848 is now one of the most successful innovation retailers. Hammacher Schlemmer was responsible for offering the first pop-up toaster, electric razor, steam iron, electric pencil sharpener, microwave oven, answering machine and on and on. No longer is the brand synonymous with just appliances and home goods. Today Hammacher Schlemmer offers some of the most expensive and ingenious luxury goods on the market.



From a personal submarine to an animatronic triceratops, the catalogue’s offerings are a veritable playland for both kids and adults. All of their products come with a lifetime guarantee.

Do you own anything on this list? We’d love to hear from you. Please email [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.