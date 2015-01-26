11 Startups That Will Have You Living In The Lap Of Luxury Without Leaving Home

On-demand startups have allowed us to become incredibly lazy.
These days, there’s no reason to leave your house unless you really want to.
We’ve compiled a master list of on-demand services that will make you feel like a king without ever leaving home.
Let's say one day you decide to play hooky from work. You'll probably want breakfast. Postmates will deliver from virtually any restaurant you can think of within an hour.
Chores are no fun. Instead of going out to do your laundry and dry cleaning, Washio will pick it up and deliver it to you the next day.
If you have kids but don't want to deal with their stressful schedules, Shuddle will have a professional nanny drive them around for you.
Maybe you want to throw a party and invite all your friends over. Minibar will bring you beer, wine, and liquor in under an hour.
You'll probably need to clean up after that party. Homejoy will send professionals to handle the job while you relax with your feet up.
