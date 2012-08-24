Dubai Launches A Fleet Of Luxury Taxi Cabs

The Lexus ES 350 will serve as a luxury taxi in Dubai.

Photo: Lexus

Getting around Dubai just got fancier. The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) introduced a fleet of 20 “luxury taxis” in June, Arabian Business reported. Each of the black Nissan Infinitis and Toyota Lexuses can be pre-ordered or flagged down on the street.Acting CEO of DTC Mansour Al Falasi said the program is part of the DTC’s “new dimension of transport luxury,” and that the taxis will provide privacy, comfort, and quality service.



Based on the fact that all of the “elegant drivers,” in addition to having complaint-free records, speak English, it seems that this is a service aimed primarily at tourists.

